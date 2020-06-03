First look at what Big Brother has in store for housemates

Thrown in to chaos due to coronavirus, there is one major twist for the revamped Big Brother format - it won't be live.

That doesn't mean every move of the 20 contestants wasn't captured, with 65 cameras covering all angles in the purpose built Big Brother house at Manly's North Head.

Confidential has been given an exclusive first look inside the reality TV compound, where more than 100 crew worked around the clock over recent weeks ahead of the much-anticipated show launching on Channel 7 at 7.30pm Monday.

Big Brother 2020 compound.



In another twist, contestants look like they have their work cut out for them, doing their own washing, cleaning and recycling, as well as living off basic food rations.

In a first for the format, which is in its 12th season in Australia, producers have set up area called The Basement - think Survivor meets I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Ninja Warrior - where housemates compete in challenges for privileges, rewards and nomination power.

Production halted for just a couple of days due to COVID-19 when a crew member working in the art department came into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Big Brother host Sonia Kruger. Picture: Nigel Wright

Oblivious to what was going on in the outside world, housemates were brought up to speed on the global pandemic and tested themselves before filming got underway again.

The initial competition will see evictions each night starting on the premiere episode. Ultimately though the decision will be up to viewers in a live finale next month where fans will choose a winner from the top three remaining housemates.

Big Brother is always watching.

Here is what happens where in the Big Brother house:

LOUNGE ROOM

Big Brother is all through the house and the lounge room is where housemates

feel his presence the most. A giant screen is a porthole into Big Brother's mind and can also offer housemates a sneak peek into what he has in store for them next.

Big Brother Lounge Room.

BACKYARD

Housemates never know what they're going to see in the backyard when the blinds open. With a pool, garden and outdoor furniture, the backyard is the perfect chill-out zone but it can

also serve as the location for a surprise House Task or Nomination Challenge.

Big Brother garden and pool area.

BATHROOM

Housemates only get 60mins worth of hot water every 24 hours that they must

share between them. There are no hairdryers allowed but hair straighteners and electric shavers are permitted.

Big Brother bathroom.

GREEN ROOM

When housemates want to take a break from the rest of the house (or sneak away

for a secret strategy chat), this lush green room is the ideal Zen zone.

Big Brother green room.

B EDROOM

Housemates choose their own beds. They are not allowed to sleep during the day. Big

Brother controls when the lights are switched on and off. Housemates enter the house with one suitcase containing their clothing and personal belongings - everything else will be allocated by Big Brother.

Sleep time - Big Brother bedroom.

KITCHEN

Housemates are only provided basic rations including plain flour, milk, eggs, oats, olive oil,

butter, tinned tuna, potatoes and yoghurt, equating to a value of around $8 and 1300 calories per person, per day. Housemates must successfully complete House Tasks set for them by Big Brother to earn more money for 'luxury' grocery items, alcohol and food rewards.

Big Brother kitchen.

DINING ROOM

Housemates are responsible for their own cooking, cleaning and recycling.

Table for 20 - dining Room.

THE BASEMENT

The majority of Big Brother's epic Nomination Challenges take place in The Basement. It is a site for both pleasure and pain as housemates face tests of their endurance, physical abilities, skills and mental toughness in an effort to win the power to nominate their fellow housemates for eviction with the aim of controlling the game and keeping themselves safe.

Big Brother Basement in full swing.

The Basement.

EVICTION ROOM

This is where the drama goes down as housemates evict one of their own and where host Sonia Kruger questions their motives and strategies.

Big Brother Eviction Room.

DIARY ROOM

The Diary Room is where housemates have a direct line to Big Brother, revealing

their innermost thoughts, their schemes and strategies and anything else they can't say to the rest of the house. It is also where housemates cast their eviction votes.

Diary Room - Big Brother.

HALLWAY

A neon lit corridor that lights the way to the Diary Room.

Hallway.

Originally published as Your first look at what Big Brother has in store for housemates