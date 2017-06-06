Your chance to take to the skies

WHETHER you're an aviation enthusiast or just want to fly with the eagles, the Bundy Gliding Club has you covered.

The club isn't just for those with experience, club president Grant Davies said they were looking for new students to take to the sky.

"You just need to turn up, have a good attitude and a willingness to learn,” Mr Davies said.

"All our instructors are very good people, they aren't threatening or anything like that, they are here to help and enjoy doing what they do.

"They also give their time for free, so when you come out here you hire the aircraft and the instructor jumps in for free.”

Mr Davies said depending on weather, people could fly for up to three hours or just go up and do a short circuit.

The club has two twin-seater gliders which are used for training, until students progress up to the single glider.

"In the training sessions we learn how to take off, how to deal with eventualities like cable breaks - if a cable does break then we've got to know how to get flying and back on the ground safely again,” he said.

"Once we get up of course we need to know how to land.

"They say in a powered aircraft, when the engine goes off it's a forced landing, every landing in a glider is a forced landing.

"They find in aviation, glider pilots make very good power pilots because they learn how to fly with those eventualities. The guy that landed in the Hudson River, he was a glider pilot and attributed a lot of that landing to glider pilot training.

Mr Davies said it was "magnificent” to see the region from above.

"Bundaberg, as you know has a lot of cane paddocks, so you get this patchwork of agriculture around the area,” he said.

"We can get up to about 6000-7000ft and you can see Fraser Island and out to Paradise Dam.

"It's beautiful, I just love floating around.”

Anyone looking to experience gliding or learn to be a pilot themselves, head out to the Gliding Club on Childers Rd, just south of the Elliott Forestry Tower from 10am every Sunday.

For more details go to www.gliding.inbundy.com.au.