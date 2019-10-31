Menu
Your chance to help rangers in clean-up

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
31st Oct 2019 3:30 PM
IF YOU’RE not making yourself trackside this Melbourne Cup, why not head down to the river to help Gidarjil Development Corporation land and sea ranger Jacob Bulow and river cleaner Glenn Rumsey clean up the Burnett River.

With about 20 people from land and sea rangers and a handful of juniors, Mr Bulow said anyone from the community is welcome to help them clean up the river on Tuesday.

Starting before 10am and cleaning until lunchtime, Mr Bulow said they will be putting on a sausage sizzle for those who attend.

Mr Bulow said this was a great way to clean up while raising community awareness to just how much rubbish is discarded in our local waterways.

Starting over northside, he said some will go aboard Mr Rumsey’s boat and help tackle the issue that way. While they are only cleaning for a small stint, any litter that’s removed is better gone than left to pollute the river.

Mr Bulow said tyres have been particularly bad lately, pictured is a haul dumped near Kirby’s Wall.

He said they also hope to have eyes in the sky with Kane Leong, who recently completed drone training with John Coulombe at Drone Training Solutions, using a drone to try and spot rubbish from above.

He said majority of people want to look after the river and are sick of seeing it riddled with rubbish.

Mr Rumsey recently started a website Burnett River Clean and GoFundMe Page to try and gain financial support for his work cleaning the river.

From televisions, to a shogun, needles, plastic bottles and crab traps, there’s no shortage of trash he has pulled from the water. For more about visit https://burnettriverclean.com/

