Your chance to have a say on gel blasters

THE state government is calling on Queenslanders to have their say on recent recommendations made by the Queensland Police Service about gel blasters.

The blasters are effectively toys that look very similar to production firearms, but shoot a soft, biodegradable pellet rather than an ounce of lead.

The advice from QPS comes after what a Queensland Government stated as a “worrying” sequence of events involving the misuse of gel blasters.

There were three recommendations from QPS.

Firstly, it was recommended for anybody transporting a gel blaster or replica firearm in public keep it in a bag or case and away from public view.

Secondly, for owners of gel blasters to keep them secured when at home.

And finally, police suggested owners of gel blasters should have a reasonable excuse to own one, like being a member of a gel blaster club and partakes in club activities.

They are measures almost on par with ownership of an actual firearm, with Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan stating the recommendations were a sensible response to an increase in the number of incidents involving gel blasters.

“The safety of Queenslanders has always been the Palaszczuk Government’s highest priority,” Minister Ryan said.

“Gel blasters and other replicas can look very similar to real firearms, and we don’t want them used to threaten people or commit crimes.

“We also don’t want to see young people in a bad situation – such as if a member of the community sees them with a gel blaster and calls the police.

“We all want to avoid a tragedy.”

The government is now seeking feedback on the police recommendations from interested members of the community.

To do so, simply go to the Queensland Government’s “Get Involved” website and have your say.

Attempts to get comment on the issue from M4A1 Gel Blaster Australia were unsuccessful.