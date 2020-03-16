Your 2020 Prep feature's about to arrive online and in print

THERE'S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of the NewsMail has become an institution in Bundaberg.

The keepsake edition of our paper is our biggest seller of the year - for good reason.

Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

This year, for the first time, we are offering our digital subscribers an advance view of what will be published on March 25.

On Wednesday, March 18, you will be able to go to www.news-mail.com.au and see the beautiful smiling faces of our Prep students, captured by professional photographers.

My First Year will feature students from 70 classes from 48 schools.

While parents will be able to see their children's faces in our online galleries, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on March 25.

We'll be printing hundreds of extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

We'd also love to hear from you if you have a My First Year photo from years ago.

Email your photo and story so we can share it with others to editorial@news-mail.com.au.

My First Year is a feature we have been running in some of our papers for two decades.

Talk about history and changing times!

Don't miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy of your special family memento.

And look online for that sneak preview on Wednesday, March 18.

My First Year is free with your NewsMail on Wednesday March 25.