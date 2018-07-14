Youngsters start career on right note

DEBUT: Bundaberg's Max Acquasanta with father Michael at the Queensland titles at Gladstone.

MOTORSPORT: Inspired by his cousin Troy Loeskow, Bundaberg's Max Acquasanta wants to one day follow in his footsteps.

The nine-year-old made his debut at the rcent Queensland Kart Championships in Gladstone, finishing eighth in the Cadet 9 class.

Acquasanta excelled in wet and dry conditions during the weekend to survive and finish in a credible position.

"It was a very tough challenge,” he said.

"Twenty-eight laps was very competitive, very long. I've never done it before.

"I was very tired but then I realised I was the eighth best in Queensland so I celebrated.”

The Patrizicorse driver said Loeskow, a former national champion, has helped him a lot with former Supercars driver Michael Patrizi also offering assistance.

"Troy is my idol,” he said.

"I listen to whatever he says.”

Acquasanta said he could not wait to compete at home in the next round of the state titles and hoped the hometown advantage would help him finish higher in the standings.

Acquasanta was joined in the Cadet 9 class by Ky Burke who finished 10th.

"It was really fun,” he said.

"I didn't get a good start so I hope to get off the line a lot better at the next event.”

In other Bundy results, Ricky Paroz came second in TAG 125 restricted, Paul Vuichoud finished third in TAG 125 heavy and Ty Spencer claimed third place in KA4 Junior light.

Wayne Ohl finished second in KA3 senior medium and James Litzow took third in TAG 125 light.