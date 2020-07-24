Menu
Watch: Girl, 7, catches her first marlin

by KEAGAN ELDER
24th Jul 2020 7:26 AM
A young girl has been reeling in fish bigger and heavier than herself in anticipation of hooking her first marlin.

All those hours of training came to fruition when Jordyn Beetham, 7, hooked a black marlin while fishing aboard Bee Havenon Saturday.

Jordyn's mum, Nikki, said the keen young angler had been practising "over the past 12-24 months" catching larger and tougher fighting fish species such as mackerel and trevally.

Nikki said Jordyn had landed a giant trevally that would have weighed more than her.

Will Travers and Jaid Medill each caught a marlin, helping Our Jobsite take out the Lucinda Light Tackle Tournament.
But Saturday's catch was a true highlight, with Jordyn hooking up to a juvenile black marlin estimated to have weighed between 8-10kg which put on a spectacular aerial show. The highly prized game fish was tagged and released.

It took a short amount of time for the fish to show up behind the baits.

 

Townsville juniors catch a marlin.
Nikki said there had been a number of marlin caught recently, which was a good sign in the lead up to the Townsville Game Fishing Club's annual competition, the Billfish Challenge, in August.

Jordyn was not the only junior angler to catch a marlin at the weekend.

Will Travers, 8, caught his first one in the Lucinda Light Tackle Tournament on Our Jobsite. This was followed by another one when he and Jaid Medill had a double hook-up.

Originally published as Youngsters reel in catch of a lifetime

fishing marlin townsville

