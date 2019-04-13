Youngsters geared up to claim state crown at home

RACING LINE: Max Acquasanta practices last week at Dromeside Raceway before the State Cup this weekend.

MOTORSPORT: They might all race for different teams and have different engines but Bundy's best junior karters all have one goal.

To win a state title at home.

Bundaberg has five juniors competing in the Cadet 9 and Cadet 12 class respectively as Dromeside Raceway hosts the Patrizicorse State Cup.

Oliver Acquasanta and Ky Burke will compete in Cadet 9 with Max Acquasanta, Thomas Porter and Alex Ohl involved.

"It's my first time in a state cup,” Oliver said.

"I'll be trying to get on the podium, not crash or have any mechanical problems.”

It will be a special weekend for Oliver, regardless of how well he does, he will be in the same pit area as his cousin Troy Loeskow (above).

His brother Max is also aiming for a podium after just missing out last year when the final round of the state titles were held in Bundy.

Both compete for Patrizicorse.

He finished fourth in the series and fourth in Bundy for the round in the Cadet 9 class.

Max has now made the step up to a new series.

"It's the number one goal (to make the podium),” he said.

"Lately I've been trying really hard with the kart.

"So I must be much smoother to do well.”

Max will face tough competition from fellow Bundaberg junior, Porter, who is competing with an Energy Kart and an MG Engine.

"I'm very excited, very confident,” he said.

"I got a new kart, recently, and I've been improving with it.

"I hope to do really well in qualifying and see how we go.”

Joining the five racers in Cadet 9 and Cadet 12 will be Hayden Egan and Tyson Jennings in KA4 Junior.

Egan said he could do well this weekend after doing well in the Bundaberg Kart Club championship in the first two rounds.

The Shalom College student currently leads the standings in his class.

The action continues today.