Youngster sets himself new goals after state success

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Jonty Murdoch is not resting on his laurels despite being the best in Australia for his age in shot put.

Murdoch won three gold medals at the Little Athletics State Championships in Townsville last month in the under-12 age group.

He won in shot put, discus and javelin.

"We set some goals and achieved those goals,” he said.

"The goals were to get over 43 metres in the discus and get over 40 metres in the javelin.

"And 16 metres was my goal in the shot put.”

Murdoch achieved those distances and his shot put throw in the final of 16.12 metres broke the Queensland and Australian record.

"It was really pleasing,” he said.

"It was goals we knew we had to work hard for.

"And we did the work and that's why we achieved it.”

Murdoch is now on a break, technically, from athletics.

He is playing Aussie rules for The Waves in AFL Wide Bay on Saturdays.

Murdoch also recently trialled for the Wide Bay School Sports AFL team in under-12 and won selection.

He will represent the region at the state titles later this year.

"We're having a focus this 10 weeks on AFL, then we are back into heavy training for discus and shot put for school (sports in athletics),” he said.

"The Wide Bay trial is the first one we are going to be at.”

By then Murdoch wants to be throwing 50 metres in discus and 15 metres in shot put after going to a new weight this year for the discipline.

"We need to get close to 50 metres in discus because the record is 48 metres,” he said.

"I'm pretty confident, I know my coach will have me prepared for it.

"If we train hard and we stick to our programs we should get to the mark.”

Murdoch said his coach, who is his father, helps him to achieve his best.

"Thanks to my mother who did a lot (this season),” he said.

"And thanks to my dad as well, he prepared me well and truly for it.''

The Wide Bay athletics trial will be held in Bundaberg on June 25.

Before that Murdoch will play for Wide Bay at the state school sport AFL titles in Brisbane from June 6 to 9.

Are you or do you know a talented junior excelling in multiple sport? We want to hear from you. Drop us an email at sport@news-mail. com.au or editorial@news- mail.com.au.