Young's heroic in goal but not enough to stop Bingera

Doon Villa goalkeeper Adam Young saves two big chances but Bingera won the Wide Bay Premier League major semi final in penalties at Bingera Grounds.

Doon Villa goalkeeper Adam Young saves two big chances but Bingera won the Wide Bay Premier League major semi final in penalties at Bingera Grounds. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Doon Villa lost the major semi final in penalties but you could not fault goalkeeper Adam Young.

Injury ravaged the Magpies in the shootout loss to Bingera.

Striker Sam Kirk went down in the opening minutes with fears of a dislocated right shoulder or broken collarbone.

Early in the second half, Young was playing as a defender when starting keeper Matt Nowitzke reported he couldn't feel his right arm.

With years of goalkeeping experience behind him, Young suited up and stepped between the goals. He pulled off several miraculous saves, including two separate penalties during the 120-minute epic.

Bingera celebrates the winning penalty. Wide Bay Premier League major semi final: Doon Villa v Bingera at Bingera Grounds. Matthew McInerney

The first (pictured, main) was a diving effort to his left. He got an arm to the ball, then caught the follow-up attempt.

"I've done shootouts before and it's all in the eyes. Someone tells you where they're going when they step up,” he said.

"They looked where they went, I picked it. They tried a little bit different in the shoot-out and it worked for them.”

The next penalty, which came deep into extra time, was another diving effort to his left.

Cries of 'we don't deserve him' came from Doon Villa's bench as players and officials marvelled at his efforts. Meanwhile, Young pulled off yet another superb save (pictured, bottom left) to send the major semi final to dot shots.

Doon Villa goalkeeper Adam Young saves two big chances. Wide Bay Premier League major semi final: Doon Villa v Bingera at Bingera Grounds. Matthew McInerney

"It's intense. It's you and and another fella staring at each other and who flinches first,” Young said of the shoot-out.

"All the pressure is on them. You're meant to be able to score a penalty, they have 15 yards to aim and from 12 yards they shouldn't be missing.

"We lost (striker) Sam Kirk who is one of our most influential players.

"That hurt. The boys dug in for the next 120 minutes.

"Matt's carrying a bit of an injury but I can't fault him. He stuck in there for 60 minutes and showed a lot of heart.”

Doon Villa will face Brothers Aston Villa in this week's preliminary final.