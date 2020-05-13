Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Youngmoze on the way up
Music

Youngmoze shuns fake icons in new rap clip

Michael Nolan
13th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE most hip-hop stars rap about money, drugs and women, Toowoomba MC Youngmoze prefers to put out positive vibes.

His latest music video, titled Stygian (feat. Vilan) is an ode to rejecting the false idols of fame and fortune and working instead to enrich the lives of others around him.

"I want to make people happy," he said.

"Music really does impact people and when people look up to you, they really do get influenced by you."

Youngmoze.
Youngmoze. Kevin Farmer

Buy Now

The message resonated with his fans racking up more than 20,000 views on YouTube in the three days.

Better still his dance challenges have been viewed more than one million times.

"I never thought they would have that reach," Youngmoze said

The rapper - whose real name is Moses Quoibia - is mostly self-taught.

A new clip from Youngmoze titled Stygian (feat. Vilan)- is gaining popularity after its release at the weekend. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A new clip from Youngmoze titled Stygian (feat. Vilan)- is gaining popularity after its release at the weekend. Picture: Kevin Farmer

He arrived in Toowoomba as a Liberian refuge a decade ago and wants to develop the city's hip-hop scene.

"I am working towards my first gig but I want to feature other artists as well."

Click here to watch Youngmoze new clip. 

hiphop rappers toowoomba music toowoomba youth culture youngmoze
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg encouraged to apply for fire recovery

        premium_icon Bundaberg encouraged to apply for fire recovery

        News BUNDABERG could be eligible for the Regional Bushfire Recovery and Development Program.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        BoM predicts possible showers for region this week

        premium_icon BoM predicts possible showers for region this week

        News After a warm weekend the weather has cooled down again, with possible showers on...

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Lowest number of drink driving offences in over two decades

        premium_icon Lowest number of drink driving offences in over two decades

        News The Wide Bay Burnett region has seen a significant drop in some types of crime.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        A love of natural medicine

        premium_icon A love of natural medicine

        News For friends and clients at Bargara Beach Holistic Health Care, Rebecca Lang’s...

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM