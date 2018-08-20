$3.5m lotto winner’s big regret

The mum of three has said she was happier as a working mum

BRITAIN'S youngest lotto winner says she has no money left to support her disabled son.

Callie Rogers was just 16 when she scooped £2 million ($AU3.5 million) in the National Lottery, but blew her winnings on breast augmentations, parties, cars and drugs.

Her son Blake has cerebral palsy and can't walk unaided, talk or swallow unaided.

Lotto winner Callie Rogers says she regrets not saving her winnings for her disabled son

Callie, now 31, says her "biggest regret" is not having enough winnings to give the six-year-old lad a better life.

"'A lot of the time, I don't care about money," she told the Daily Mail.

"I was never one for designer clothes or flash cars. But it's my one big regret that the money isn't here for Blake," she said.

"He loves sensory stimulation. If I had that money, I'd give him the biggest sensory room you could buy."

Callie was just 16 years old when she won the lottery.

Callie at age 16, when she won the lottery.

Callie has previously spoken out about how miserable the lottery win had made her.

She had been working as a checkout girl when she won but immediately gave up her job for a life of wild partying.

But she blew all her money, spending £250,000 ($AU436,000) on cocaine, £18,000 ($AU31,000) on three boob jobs and £300,000 ($AU523,000) on clothes.

She also gave at least £500,000 ($AU872,000) to family and friends and later realised some used her for cash.

Single mum Callie now works as a carer, having gone back to school to study social care.

Far from the glam trappings of her millionaire past, she rents a £400-a-month house.

"My kids don't want for anything," Callie said.

"At the end of the month there is usually enough for a few treats, but I couldn't go out and buy a new car tomorrow. If I want a holiday, I have to save."

Callie says she is set to inherit her grandparents house, which will act as a trust fund for her kids.

The mum-of-three said she now believed the age limit for playing the lottery - which is 16 - should be raised.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.