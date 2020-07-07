Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
News

Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.

Emergency service crews reportedly received the call to a fire in bushland on Yabba Creek Rd just after 6pm last night, arriving to find two people with varying burns.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES RIGHT NOW

*380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

*'Died doing his hobby:' Brother mourns shark attack victim

*48yo busted with illegal throwing knives, seven jars of weed

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a female aged in her late teens had suffered burns to her lower limbs.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said a man found at the scene had suffered minor burns and did not require transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews had attended the scene, and had left by about 7:30pm.

The fire appeared to have broken out at a campsite in the area.

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie region lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        News A man who was killed when a stolen car lost control and mounted the footpath in Bundaberg has been identified as a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man.

        Region’s beach left trashed after weekend party

        premium_icon Region’s beach left trashed after weekend party

        News Police help locals clean up 100m beach section after finding bottles, pizza boxes...

        ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        News "...there's nothing I would change that happened in the water that day."

        Man on 38 terrifying charges faces court hearing

        premium_icon Man on 38 terrifying charges faces court hearing

        Crime A MAN facing 38 serious offences has had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates...