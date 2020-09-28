Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Crews attend two grassfires burning in the region

        Premium Content Crews attend two grassfires burning in the region

        News Properties are not under threat at the moment from either of the fires

        Lost your power in Bundaberg? Here’s what we know

        Premium Content Lost your power in Bundaberg? Here’s what we know

        News THOUSANDS of residents and businesses within Bundaberg and the surrounds have lost...

        Big boost for Bundy with Labor’s $42.5 million promise

        Premium Content Big boost for Bundy with Labor’s $42.5 million promise

        News Here’s where the Palaszczuk Government’s $42.5 million investment into the...