Tegan Steggall.
Young Toowoomba architect praised within industry

Meghan Harris
by
21st Dec 2018 10:08 AM
A YOUNG architect graduate is already making a name for herself in the industry, winning a string of award at a recent design festival.

Tegan Steggall works for Aspect Architects and Project Managers in Toowoomba where she is putting her skills into practice after studying for years to achieve her dream of becoming an architect.

Ms Steggall has completed a bachelor of design and her masters of architecture.

Her hard work was recognised at the QUT 2018 Design Festival, Spatial Design Student Awards Ceremony where she took out the QUT School of Design 2018 Australian Institute of Architects QIA Medallion and the Board of Architects Queensland Prize.

She said her favourite aspect of architecture was the constant challenge, with every design solution being different to the last.

"It is so rewarding working closely with a client to find a design outcome which is tailor made, being unique to their personal needs," she said.

"I feel very humbled to win the awards, it is a fantastic way to end what has been a very challenging yet rewarding last year of study.

"It was also wonderful to receive these awards after having completed my last design project within a Toowoomba focused design studio, using the skills I have refined over many years of study to make a potential impact within my own community."

