The 35-year-old began walking towards Orleigh Park when she was attacked. Picture: Peter Wallis
Crime

Teen gang’s savage iPad bashing

by Ben Graham
13th Nov 2018 11:28 AM

A woman from Queensland was just minding her own business as she stepped off a ferry in Brisbane's south last night when she was approached by at least 10 young teenagers.

It was around 10pm and the 35-year-old began walking towards Orleigh Park, a scenic riverside park at West End, when she noticed a large group coming closer.

Police allege that she was then savagely set upon by the teens, who they say punched, kicked and dragged her towards the Brisbane River.

Incredibly, she was able to break free from the attackers during the horrendous ordeal, but iPad was stolen as the teens fled on foot.

Police have arrested three teenagers in relation to the assault. Picture: Peter Wallis
Police say she was then taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with facial injuries and lacerations. Officers with sniffer dogs later found three of the teenagers who they believe were involved in the attack and the woman's iPad.

So far a 14-year-old boy and two girls - 14 and 15 - have been charged with one count each of robbery, although police believe at least seven other youths were involved.

Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Investigations continue.

