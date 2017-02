A TEENAGER had to be airlifted from a property near Lake Monduran after crashing his motorbike at the weekend.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the private property on Sunday after the young man came off a motorbike and went through a barbwire fence.

He had sustained several torso and upper limb injuries (some scratches from the fence) and was treated by the flight paramedic.

The patient was airlifted in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital with his father.