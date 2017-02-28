Young stars set to shine bright at Bargara neon run

Get ready for some fun at Bargara next month.

BARGARA will be aglow on April 29 with residents taking part in the Bright Night Neon Run along the foreshore between Nielson Park and the Basin.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the event, part of Bundaberg Regional Council's Youth Month program, would make April the brightest and biggest month yet.

"The event starts at 5.30pm at Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club and will see the foreshore light up as the sun sets,” Cr Peters said.

"Entrants are encouraged to dress in bright and colourful clothing - including glow-in-the dark or reflective gear - the brighter the better!

"Activities and visual delights will be arranged along the 4km route where participants can run or walk from the Surf Club to the Basin and back. Participants will be able to move along to the sounds of a DJ and have fun creating wearable art with bright neon colours adding plenty to the glow.”

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said the Neon Run was a fantastic event for Bargara's young people and being held in the evening adds an exciting dimension to the foreshore.

"The event has been made possible with partnering support from the Bargara Progress Association, Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club, CQ University and the Rotary Club of Bargara,” Cr Barnes said.

The entry fee is $15 which provides all entrants with a pack of glowing goodies including a light up wristband, glow sticks and neon body paint.

Entries, open to all residents aged 6 and above, close on April 7 - entry forms are available at bundaberg.qld.gov.au or from Council's Service Centres in Bundaberg CBD and Hughes Road, Bargara.