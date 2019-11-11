Young star suddenly dies aged 13

The cause of death for 13-year-old Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has been revealed - as tributes flooded social media for the rising young star.

Griggs - who debuted on Broadway at age six and had appearances on TV's Saturday Night Live - suffered a massive asthma attack on Wednesday at her family's home in New York City and died, her family and police said.

Though she took medication for the condition, Griggs started to have trouble breathing and suffered the attack around 7.25pm, police said.

The world has lost a princess, her grandfather said.

Police tried to save the teen by performing CPR in a police vehicle as they rushed her to Mount Sinai Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital four hours later, authorities said.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," grandfather David Rivlin told The Post in a Facebook message. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true, and she had big plans for the future."

Griggs made her Broadway debut alongside the actress Scarlett Johansson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, according to her IMDB page. She then joined the production of Once, where she had the longest run in the role of Ivanka.

While working in the industry, Griggs attended the Clinton School in the Chelsea neighbourhood, which closed for a half-day on Friday, the day of her funeral service at Park West-Riverside Chapels, according to her family.

Laurel said appearing on Saturday Night Live was ‘a dream come true’.

Fellow cast members took to social media in the wake of her death to remember the "sweet" young actress.

"My @oncemusical family tragically lost one of our youngest members this past week," wrote actor Lucas Papaelias in an Instagram post. "We are heartbroken & devastated … We will never forget this sweet, talented, young soul."

Family and friends paid their respects at a Chelsea cafe, where a remembrance service was held on Sunday afternoon to celebrate her life.

