YOUNG STAR IS INSPIRED BY FAMILY: Limpus aims high

League hopeful, Domanik Limpus has excelled in the past 12 months in the game.

League hopeful, Domanik Limpus has excelled in the past 12 months in the game.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Domanik Limpus one day wants to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and cousins and play league at the highest level.

And he is well on the way to doing that. The Avoca State School student is preparing for next season after an impressive year for multiple teams.

Inspired by his uncle, The Waves A-grade player Ross Larsen and cousins Reece Maughan and Cody Maughan, Limpus represented both his city and region this year.

The 11-year-old firstly captained his school in the Bundaberg Schools Competition for his year level while also captaining his team, Eastern Suburbs, in under-11 in the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League.

League hopeful, Domanik Limpus.

His school performances then saw Limpus being selected for Bundaberg in school sports to take on other cities and his performances from that saw him selected for Wide Bay. He represented Wide Bay in 11 years at the state titles.

"It was challenging because you have got to be really responsible and you've got to work hard to show your positions," Limpus said about his selection.

"Wide Bay was hard because they pushed you to your limits. But it was really fun."

Limpus plays at either five eighth or as a front row, he played in the forwards during his representative duty.

"My favourite position might be front row or five eighth, but I'm happy to play in any position," he said. "But my coach could pick me in any position and I'd play it."

And Limpus is not afraid to work hard and ask for help to achieve his goals.

The talented junior said he asked his uncle, Larsen, for as much advice as he could give him.

"My uncle made it into state for school boys and I've always looked up to him," he said.

"And that inspired me to go play football and watch the good footy players, I've always wanted to be like them.

"He always tells me to always worry about the ball not the defender. And if I do something not quite right, he'll tell me how to fix it.

"All my family is like that, they are really helpful."

Limpus also fought back from injury last year to achieve what he did this year.

He hyperextended his leg forcing him to miss representing Bundaberg and sitting on the sidelines, patiently waiting for his time.

"I just tried harder and harder because of the injury," he said. "I wasn't as fast as I was, but I just tried and now I'm back to the speed that I was."

The avid Canterbury Bulldogs supporter said one day the goal was to play NRL but for him it didn't matter who he played for.

Next year, the focus is simple. "Next 12 months I'd like to do this all again (play for Bundaberg and Wide Bay) but make it into state," he said.

Limpus will also remain with Easts and move up to under-12.

• The junior is part of the NewsMail's new focus on recognising the feats of talented children in the region, if you have a person that deserves recognition, email us at either shane.jones@news-mail.com.au or editorial@news-mail.com.au.