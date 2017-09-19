27°
Young musician a finalist in state-wide community awards

FINALIST: Phoebe Jay Foster-Griffith.
JUDGING has taken place for the 2017 Queensland Community Achievement Awards and one of this year's finalists is local singer-songwriter Phoebe Jay Foster-Griffith.

The 15-year-old country musician has made the cut in the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award.

The awards, first established in 2002, encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses are making throughout Queensland.

Local Mundubbera business Bugs for Bugs has also been named a finalist for the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award.

The finalists will be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner to be held at Royal on the Park, Brisbane, on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets to the event are $115, which includes a three-course meal, beverages and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased online at awardsaustralia.com/qldcaa17/register.

For further information about the awards you can contact the office on 1300 055 096.

