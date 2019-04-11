Menu
Wollongbar family Renee, Josh and their daughter Bella Cleary.
Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

JASMINE BURKE
11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
RENEE Cleary had fought hard for her life after suffering a stroke seven years ago, and was happily living a dream life with her young family as a mother and wife.

But that dream was unexpectedly cut tragically short late March when she died after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

She was airlifted to the Gold Coast on March 25 and put in the intensive care unit in an induced coma, before passing away nine days later on April 4.

Now friends and the wider community is digging deep to help the Cleary family, from Wollongbar.

"(The Cleary's) are a well known family in the Northern Rivers," family friend Tara Lee Buggy said.

"They are the type of people who give to everybody and are always there for their loved ones and friends in a time of need.

 

"As if this isn't hard enough for her family it was like reliving a nightmare, as Renee suffered a stroke seven years ago.

"After months of fighting for her life and recovery she defied all odds and went on to live a normal life getting married to her husband Josh and giving birth to their beautiful daughter Bella, two.

"She leaves behind Josh, Bella and her extensive loving family and friends."

In an attempt to relieve some of the financial burden Ms Buggy has set up a GoFundMe and a fundraising trivia event will be held later this month, with funds raised going directly to Josh and Bella.

So far, more than $8400 has been raised by 118 people in 11 days.

Cleary Family Fundraiser proudly sponsored and held at the Cherry Street Sports Club on April 27.

Tickets are $25pp and includes a drink on arrival, trivia and finger food. Purchase here (eventbrite.com/e/cleary-family-fundraiser-tickets)

fundraiser gofundme campaign northern rivers communtiy northern rivers health whats on
Lismore Northern Star

