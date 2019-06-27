Young mum uses education to become role model for son

Vivien Moschino was at the CQUni Tafe Careers Expo to explore her options for returning to the workplace after the birth of her son Atticus Moschino five months ago.

Vivien Moschino was at the CQUni Tafe Careers Expo to explore her options for returning to the workplace after the birth of her son Atticus Moschino five months ago. Ebony Jordan

STROLLING through the CQUniversity Mackay campus with her five-month-old son Atticus Moschino in a pram, Homebush resident Vivien Moschino said she was ready to get back to work.

Ms Moschino said she was at the Tafe Careers expo on Wednesday to build a future for herself and her son.

"After having bub, I'm looking to get back to the workplace," she said.

Having grown up on a cane farm, Ms Moschino said she was no stranger to tough work.

At the expo she was considering courses in diesel fitting "to show him that women can do that kind of thing".

With the Mackay and Ooralea campuses relatively close to home, Ms Moschino said CQUniversity offered her something better than online.

Whether it was rejoining the workforce, changing careers, reskilling or leaving high school, campus coordinator Cynthia Simpson said the careers expo had something to offer for everyone.

CQUni Mackay campus coordinator Cynthia Simpson said the Careers Expo was an opportunity for residents to discover the "world class education right on their doorstep". Ebony Jordan

"It is about trying to get the community to come in and see what we have on offer," Ms Simpson said.

She said it was an opportunity for residents to rediscover the world class education right on their doorstep.

Tilly Porter, 15, and Doug Swindells, 15, at the CQUni Tafe Careers Expo. Ebony Jordan

At 15 years-old, Mackay State High School student Tilly Porter said she didn't know what her future looked like.

"I don't really know what I want to do yet - but it's comforting to see all the options that are available to me," Tilly said.

She was one of 140 Year 10 students from Mackay State High School to explore more than a dozen course booths, offering everything from engineering to beauty courses.