Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two months of Paradise lost: More photos of dramatic decline

        premium_icon Two months of Paradise lost: More photos of dramatic decline

        Environment SEE the difference of the water level from consistent photographs taken of Paradise Dam since September 25.

        Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        premium_icon Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        News CHILDERS residents are concerned about the ramifications of Dimmeys closure, as no...

        New glamping development gets the green light

        premium_icon New glamping development gets the green light

        News A FARM stay camping and glamping development has been given the green light today...