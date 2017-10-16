Young Monto performers go the distance on stage

FOR young singer Grace Ellerton, Legend and the Locals provided an opportunity she never thought possible; the chance to sing a duet with Sara Storer.

Grace was one of four artists scheduled to perform a solo act at the Legend and the Locals concert in Monto, alongside Teely Wolff of the Monto State High School rock band, Blake Benecke and Melissa Hill.

However, her talent at a rehearsal workshop the Wednesday prior to the show impressed Storer enough to invite her to perform a duet on stage with her.

"I sang a song for Sara and she said 'why don't you do a duet with me on Saturday and you can sing this song because you're a really good singer and it would be lovely to sing with you?'” Grace said.

"It was really awesome.”

The two performed Long Live the Girls together, a song written by Storer about her young nieces.

It was a good night for the rest of Monto's young talent, with Teely Wolff admirably warming up the crowd with Sweet Home Alabama and a solo rendition of Summer of '69.

Luke McInstosh conducted the Monto Instrumental Community Ensemble for Legend and the Locals and arranged Storer's songs for them.

Monto State High School music teacher Tamara Purkis said co-ordinating MICE, the rock band and the individual artists was exhausting, but rewarding.

"It was amazing, the kids got so much out of it working with a professional artist and gaining experience about the music industry,” Ms Purkis said.