Young Maroons pumped by Blues

Queensland's outing at ANZ Stadium began on a sour note on Wednesday night when the Under 20s curtain-raiser ended in a 36-10 Blues boilover.

The future Queensland rugby league stars were outclassed by a bigger, better Blues pack in their worst Under-20s loss since the fixture began in 2012.

The visitors suffered a massive blow just minutes out from half-time when talented teenager Cory Paix suffered an ankle injury and failed to return to the field.

Not since 2013 has Queensland suffered such an emphatic loss, when NRL stars Corey Oates, Moses Mbye and Anthony Milford featured in the Origin squad at the time and were beaten 36-12 at Centrebet Stadium.

Cory Paix was forced to watch from the sidelines. Image: Adam Head

Former Origin player Scott Prince and former premiership winning NRLW Broncos coach Paul Dyer had the reins of the side as they looked to make it back-to-back Under-20s wins for the first time since the inception of the fixture.

The loss continued Queensland's Sydney curse - having been unable to find a win south of the border since the Under-20s Origin fixture began in 2012.

Queensland were error-riddled and poor in defence as NSW made it seven from eight series wins.

The Blues opened the scoring in the 15th minute when five-eighth Matt Burton regathered his own grubber kick on the tryline.

Ronaldo Mulitalo was a standout for Queensland. Image: Adam Head

Sharks young gun and Ipswich junior Ronaldo Mulitalo continued his superb 2019 season, scoring Queensland's first try soon after to level the scores.

The 19-year-old made his NRL debut for Cronulla in a last-minute call up for their Round 7 clash with the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The athletic fullback split the NSW defence to score in the corner.

Burton made it a double in the space of 15 minutes, before backrower Teig Wilton crossed the line just minutes before the break to take a 16-4 lead at halftime.

Queensland were unable to match the Blues in the second half as they continued their scoring spree, crossing the tryline on three unanswered occasions before a late consolation try for Queensland winger Murray Taulagi.