Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Breaking

Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
24th Feb 2021 8:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tragedy has struck the Western Downs with the horrific death of a young Taroom man who was involved in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 24.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 24-year-old was travelling in west bound along Injune Rd, Taroom, at 2.15pm when the crash occurred.

"The 24-year-old Taroom man was pronounced deceased at the scene," the spokesman said.

"Initial investigations indicate the man was riding… approximately 10km from Taroom when he has left the roadway and crashed into a culvert at around 2.15pm."

More Stories

breaking news fatal crashes motorbike fatal queensland polise service serious crash taroom car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Build best hospital here, not Bundy says Coast councillor

        Premium Content Build best hospital here, not Bundy says Coast councillor

        News Call to press pause on new hospital plans as Fraser Coast booms

        Mayor throws support behind QLD’s Olympic bid

        Premium Content Mayor throws support behind QLD’s Olympic bid

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has put the Rum City forward as a possible training...

        ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’: Man told drug habit not under control

        Premium Content ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’: Man told drug habit not under control

        News He appeared in the Bundaberg courthouse after police caught him with meth and drug...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.