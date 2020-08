VEHICLE ROLLOVER: A young man was hospitalised last night after he rolled his car in Coalstoun Lakes. Picture: File

A YOUNG man was hospitalised with head injuries last night after he rolled his car in Coalstoun Lakes.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 8.33pm on Main St, where they treated the man in his 20s.

The man was transported to Biggenden Hospital in a stable condition.