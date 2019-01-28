Menu
INJURED: A man was taken to hospital after a hammer shattered and sent a shard of steel into his chest. gpointstudio
News

Young man flown to hospital after hammer shatters

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
28th Jan 2019 1:51 PM
A DEEPWATER man has been hospitalised after a hammer shattered, sending a steel shard into his chest.

It's believed the man, in his 20s, had been working on a car when the claw hammer he was using shattered and a small fragment of steel penetrated the skin, striking his rib about 11.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics has treated the man at the scene before he was flown to Bundaberg Hospital by a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The spokesman said initial concerns were the shard had pierced an organ underneath the man's ribs but further assessment confirmed it had struck the rib and not gone deeper.

The shard was believed to be about 2mm in length and 10mm round.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition but reportedly suffered significant pain.

