Young man fighting for life after crash

LONG WAIT: Ryan Engel is in critical condition after his vehicle ploughed into a tree on the way to work.

LONG WAIT: Ryan Engel is in critical condition after his vehicle ploughed into a tree on the way to work. Contributed

WITH injuries so severe it would make most people gasp, Ryan Engel's family can only try and move forward as they wait to see if he will awake from his coma.

The 27-year-old was involved in a single car accident on Saturday night while travelling from Biloela to Moura for his night shift at an earth moving company.

His mother Susan Engel said she knew before the police knocked on her door that something had happened to her fourth child.

Ryan Engel is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after his vehicle struck a tree on Saturday night. Contributed

Another one of her sons, who works with Ryan, had asked her if he had left to work as he was late, and one of her daughters had heard sirens go past her place.

He was airlifted to Rockhampton from Biloela Hospital in a critical condition where he underwent surgery to stabilise him and his family was by his side.

Ryan Engel with some of his family members. Contributed

He was then transferred to Brisbane for further treatment.

Ryan had two more operations so far with internal injuries that saw part of his bowel removed, broken ribs, fractures to his skull, leg and vertebra as well as a dislocated ankle and teeth being found in his lung and throat.

"Ryan is in a coma and they are trying to wake him to see if he can move his legs," Susan said.

"Every day something changes so we are never sure what is happening."

Ryan's father and sister are currently staying in Brisbane to be by his side, with Susan travelling down today.

"It is hard him being in Brisbane.

"The family is helping out but life also has to go on," Susan said.

Ryan has a long road to recovery with surgeons waiting for him to wake up to see the full extent of his injuries.

"I am trying to be positive that things will work out and get better," Susan said.

"The doctors said it will be a long process but he is in the best care."

Susan said that everyone has been helpful throughout the tragedy.

"The emergency services, the people that stayed with him before the ambulance arrived, the doctors and all the people that have been messaging and ringing, even people we don't know," she said.

The family has set up a go fund me page as recovery will be extensive as well as the family needing to commute to Brisbane. It has already raised more than $6000.

To find out more go to gofundme.com/f/bnr6zn-ryans-road-to-recovery