Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact.
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact. Tony Martin
Breaking

Young man dies in hinterland crash overnight

Rae Wilson
by
14th Jul 2018 3:19 AM

FORENSIC Crash Unit officers are investigating a single vehicle crash at Witta overnight.

A police statement said the car was travelling west on Maleny-Kenilworth Road when the driver has lost control of the vehicle and it has crashed into some trees about 8.40pm.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The Nambour driver of the car received minor injuries. The 39-year-old was taken to hospital but not admitted. 

Investigations are continuing.

car crash editors picks maleny-kenilworth road queensland ambulance witta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Reduced fares to the Ekka

    Reduced fares to the Ekka

    News THE cost of heading to Brisbane for the Ekka will be significantly cheaper.

    Historic Bargara home on the market for the first time

    premium_icon Historic Bargara home on the market for the first time

    Property Ocean front living has never looked as good

    Local Partners