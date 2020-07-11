Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_COVIDHOSPITAL_17APR20
Young man dies after buggy rollover

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
11th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
A MAN has died after his 'buggy' rolled at a north Queensland property west of Cairns on Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a private property on Quaids Rd in Southedge, near Mareeba, about 3.50pm, following "reports of a buggy rollover", a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated a young man for critical injuries but he sadly died.

 

The incident comes less than a week after a fatal quad bike crash that claimed the life of a 63-year-old man in Pikes Creek, west of Stanthorpe on July 5.

 

