Young man bludgeons ex’s new beau with hammer – police

Logan Village man Liam James Godfrey, 25, was yesterday denied bail after police claim he bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend's new partner over the head with a hammer so severely he fractured his skull. Picture: Facebook

POLICE claim a young Logan man broke into the house belonging to his ex-girlfriend's new beau and his mother, assaulting the mother and bludgeoning her son so severely with a hammer he remains in an induced coma with a fractured skull.

Logan Village resident Liam James Godfrey, 25, was yesterday refused bail on five charges including acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and entering a dwelling by break while armed with a weapon.

Police prosecutor Sgt Wendy Moman said the male victim's injuries, which also include bleeding on the brain, are so severe the charge of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm would be upgraded to grievous bodily harm as it is currently "inadequate".

The alleged incident occurred just after 10pm on Friday night.

Police claim Godfrey broke into the two victims' Mitre St, Holmview home armed with a hammer, causing damage to the property.

Once inside, police claim he assaulted a 55-year-old woman and bludgeoned the young man, believed to be in his 20s, in the head with a hammer.

"It is abhorrent violence committed against an innocent person for nothing more than going out with his ex-girlfriend," Sgt Moman said.

The court heard the male victim underwent surgery on Saturday at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in an induced coma.

Magistrate Clare Kelly said she was concerned about the victim's "precarious" medical position.

Godfrey's charges will be mentioned again on September 2 for case conferencing to begin.

Originally published as Young man bludgeons ex's new boyfriend with hammer - police