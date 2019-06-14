Young man accused of serious drug offending

A 23-year-old man was arrested and police seized items including 45 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of MDMA and $3000 in cash after an intercept at Nebo on June 12.

WEAPONS, drugs and cash were removed from a vehicle allegedly driven by Matthew Joseph Borg, who is facing serious charges following an intercept at Nebo.

The 23-year-old is accused of 31 offences including trafficking ice and marijuana in the Mackay region, between January last year and June this year, and aggravated drug possession.

Police raided a vehicle, which had been stopped on Braeside Rd on June 12, seizing 45 grams of methylamphetamine, 22 grams of MDMA and $3000 in cash.

It is also alleged Mr Borg, who appeared in the dock in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday, possessed a rimfire rifle, which is considered a Category A weapon, and ammunition.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer read out the charges against Mr Borg.

He is also accused of supplying dangerous drugs, including methylamphetmine and marijuana, on 14 occasions between August and November last year.

It is also alleged he was driving while disqualified and that the cash in his possession was proceeds of drug offending, the court heard.

Senior Prosecutor Sheena Gravino said a number of the charges must be committed to the higher court and all offences would "proceed on indictment to keep them together".

Trafficking schedule one drugs, such as methylamphetamines, has a maximum penalty of up to 25 years imprisonment and must be dealt with in the Supreme Court.

The maximum penalty for trafficking schedule two drugs, such as marijuana, is up to 20 years jail.

Solicitor Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law, who represented Mr Borg, said there was no application for bail and asked for the police brief of evidence to be supplied.

The case was adjourned to August 30 and Mr Borg was remanded in custody.