Young LNP vice president wore 'Bundy's formal attire'

THE LNP's State Council was held in Bundaberg over the weekend and drew significant crowds to the town's Multiplex facility.

But one Young LNP member stole the show by dressing for the regional occasion - in a T-shirt, shorts and thongs.

Young LNP vice president Alec Pokarier is a former Bundy boy and represented not only the town but the young people of Australia when he took to the microphone wearing his casual best.

Reader poll Is it ok to wear thongs to official occasions? Of course, mate

Nah! Vote View Results

"Shorts... thongs... T-shirt?" questioned LNP president Gary Spence.

Mr Pokarier responded, "Bundy's formal attire, sir," as the room erupted with laughter.

"This is State Council, but anyway," Mr Spence rebutted.

ATTIRE: Young LNP vice president Alec Pokarier can suit up when needed. contributed

"I will ask microphone six whether they wish to address State Council in a T-shirt, shorts and thongs."

Mr Pokarier's motion was to urge the State Council of the LNP to support Australia Day being held on January 26.

"Australia is the greatest country on Earth, every Australian should walk our streets with immense pride and love," he said.

"I think we've had enough of leftist councils that have been infiltrated by lefties and have launched an attack on our icons and our symbols of Australia.

The full Bundy outfit.

"This motion today is just about sending them a message that here in Queensland we support Australia Day, we support our values and our symbols, and its about sending a message that here in our party we stand for a unity.

"We stand for pride and we stand for Australia."

Mr Pokarier said the proposed change to the date is "tokenistic, populist, and by councils corrupted by the left".

"The notion is a disgrace and I ask those that present that latte-sipping idea in NSW and Melbourne will change," he said.

"The Aboriginal communities struggling in outback Queensland aren't talking about changing the date, they're talking to the Morrison Government about what they can do to better their communities, in closing the gap, in education, health and facing their own challenges.

"We stand for a united Australia, not a divided one."

The motion brought to the table by Mr Pokarier was carried unanimously by the party.

Mr Pokarier joked after the open session, saying he would have to carry a motion on dress standards at the next State Council.