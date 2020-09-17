SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Dragons assistant coach Dean Young looks on before the round 14 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Bankwest Stadium on August 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Dragons assistant coach Dean Young looks on before the round 14 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Bankwest Stadium on August 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Dean Young's two decade association with St George Illawarra is over with Young telling the club of his plans to move on at season's end.

Young is yet to decide if he will link up with the Knights, Cowboys or Tigers next year but has informed the Dragons he won't be part of Anthony Griffin's coaching set up. Young had a year left on his Dragons deal but the club won't stand in his way.

Young has been the caretaker take of the Dragons since they parted ways with Paul McGregor. He wanted to keep the role next year but was overlooked for Anthony Griffin. Griffin intended to keep Young as part of his coaching staff.

The pair worked together as part of the Tongan camp last year. The 36-year-old is a Dragon through and through. His dad Craig captained the club and the pair went on to win premierships a Dragons players.

He has had interviews with the Cowboys, Knights and Tigers who are on the lookout to add new assistants.

The Dragons will have a whole new coaching set up with Young joining Shane Flanagan and James Shepherd in moving on at season's end.

The Sea Eagles are also in the market for an assistant coach with John Cartwright leaving while Bulldogs interim coach Steve Georgallis is also searching for an opportunity elsewhere having been told he would not be part of Trent Barrett's new-looking coaching staff.

Originally published as Young is done - Dragons legend quits club