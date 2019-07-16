Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

CRITICAL CONDITION: Abigail Sweeper is in the Queensland Children's Hospital after falling from her horse.

THE community is rallying in support of a ten-year-old girl from Plainland who is in an induced coma, in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Abbie Sweeper was participating in the Laidley and District Pony Club Gymkhana on Sunday when she suffered horrific injuries after falling from her horse.

A Facebook page was launched yesterday to raise awareness and keep the community informed of Abbie's progress.

One post stated Abbie would be kept in an induced coma for the next week to 'allow her brain and spinal cord to rest' before another MRI.

It stated she had a contusion to her spinal cord, her vitals were stable and her brain pressure was 'good'.

"The impact will be unknown for a long time," the post said.

"It will be a long road for her and her family."

A long-term friend of the family's, Nicole Finnegan, said she saw everything.

"I was there when it happened and I only just got home from the hospital," Mrs Finnegan said.

She said two off-duty paramedics were present in the audience and attended to Abbie's injuries.

"Carolyn and Jeana were on the ground as their child was competing on that day," she said.

"They assisted Abigail by basically saving her life until the ambulance and the chopper arrived and took her to the hospital. They were absolutely amazing."

Mrs Finnegan said Abbie had been involved in the horse riding world 'since she could walk'.

"She competed last week at the PCAQ State Dressage Championship," she said.

"So she was doing something she loved."

Mrs Finnegan said Abbie's mother Amanda was grateful for the support friends, family and hospital staff had provided so far.

"She wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes but asked people to respect their privacy and understand people might not get answers to their questions," she said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds to help the family cover future medical expenses.

More than $2000 of the $5000 goal has been raised so far by the community.