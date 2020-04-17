Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agnes Han and mum Xuelong Zhang.
Agnes Han and mum Xuelong Zhang.
News

Young girl’s gift to ‘superhero’ hospital staff

Alexia Austin
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOLLIES and toys are often the first choice when it comes to spending pocket money - but not for five-year-old Agnes Han.

Born at the Toowoomba Hospital, Agnes decided to donate the money in her piggy bank to hospital staff, who she refers to as her "superheroes".

Proud mum Xuelong Zhang was by her side as she donated $50 to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation last week, where it will be used for the pay it forward campaign.

Ms Zhang said she had been explaining the coronavirus situation and the importance of the hospital staff's work when the little girl made the decision.

Agnes Han with her piggy bank donation.
Agnes Han with her piggy bank donation.

"She said they are her superheroes," Ms Zhang said.

"I asked, 'do you want to do something for your superheroes - can you draw a picture or make a video or do something with your pocket money?'

"She thought for a moment and said, 'I want to buy them a cup of coffee and (let them) have a rest -they are so tired'."

To buy the hospital staff a coffee, or to donate, visit toowoombahospitalfoundation.org.au.

coronavirus donation hospitals toowoomba hospital foundation
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man walks free from jail after police find cash and drugs

        premium_icon Man walks free from jail after police find cash and drugs

        News The Supreme Court judge warned the man he would go away for longer if he chose to continue offending.

        • 17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        premium_icon CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        News With nearly 50 years of distance education, CQU has embraced the need for online...

        • 17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Concerns raised over rental plan

        premium_icon Concerns raised over rental plan

        News BUNDABERG landlords are being encouraged to voice their concerns over the State...

        • 17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel Government announces funding for domestic flight network