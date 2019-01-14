Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE: A primary school aged girl has been winched off the beach at Fraser Island after reportedly suffering a back injury diving into shallow water.
RESCUE: A primary school aged girl has been winched off the beach at Fraser Island after reportedly suffering a back injury diving into shallow water. contributed
News

Young girl winched off Fraser Island after diving injury

Katie Hall
by
14th Jan 2019 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has been winched off the beach at Fraser Island after reportedly suffering a back injury diving into shallow water.

The incident, which happened at a lake on a remote part of the island happened at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

The primary school aged girl was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, accompanied by her father.

LifeFlight Rescue pilot Peter Marris said it was a warning to others about the danger of diving into shallow water.

"People often run down steep sand dunes and dive, or jump into the water,” Mr Marris said.

"Accidents will always happen but everyone should always be cautious.

"Think about what you're going to do before you do it.”

The incident follows another holidaymaker rescued in the Wide Bay region at the weekend.

On Saturday night a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital after falling unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.

It's believed the patient had swallowed sea water before becoming ill.

She was in a stable condition at the time of the airlift.

bundaberg base hospital fraser island lifeflight rescue helicopter rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    premium_icon Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    Careers IN WHAT used to be a predominantly male-dominated industry, two Bundaberg woman feel fortunate to be at the forefront of a changing society.

    • 14th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Real armadillo shell basket taken from deceased estate

    premium_icon Real armadillo shell basket taken from deceased estate

    Offbeat One unique shell of a basket missing

    • 14th Jan 2019 3:53 PM
    Boozy night out costs mum $300

    premium_icon Boozy night out costs mum $300

    Crime Defence lawyer Ted Donegan said she had no intent to drive

    • 14th Jan 2019 2:33 PM
    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment Professor sheds light on little sea creatures

    Local Partners