Young girl winched off Fraser Island after diving injury

A YOUNG girl has been winched off the beach at Fraser Island after reportedly suffering a back injury diving into shallow water.

The incident, which happened at a lake on a remote part of the island happened at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

The primary school aged girl was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, accompanied by her father.

LifeFlight Rescue pilot Peter Marris said it was a warning to others about the danger of diving into shallow water.

"People often run down steep sand dunes and dive, or jump into the water,” Mr Marris said.

"Accidents will always happen but everyone should always be cautious.

"Think about what you're going to do before you do it.”

The incident follows another holidaymaker rescued in the Wide Bay region at the weekend.

On Saturday night a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital after falling unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.

It's believed the patient had swallowed sea water before becoming ill.

She was in a stable condition at the time of the airlift.