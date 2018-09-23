Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Bev Lacey
Young girl hospitalised after car and caravan crash

Shayla Bulloch
23rd Sep 2018 8:37 AM | Updated: 10:10 AM

A YOUNG girl was among those hospitalised after a car and caravan collided on a Central Queensland highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on the Dawson Hwy around 4.45pm to reports of multiple injuries after a car and caravan crash.

A seven-year-old girl and 45-year-old man were both injured in the crash 20km south of Springsure.

Paramedics treated the girl for hand injuries while the man suffered injuries to his head.

Both were not in a critical condition and were taken to Springsure Hospital.

Crews then transported them to Emerald Hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

