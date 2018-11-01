Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Tired mum’ costume goes viral

1st Nov 2018 8:42 AM

THIS girl's Halloween costume is so relatable that mums everywhere don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Jillian, 13, decided to attend Halloween festivities dressed as a 'tired mum', with uggboots, a Starbucks coffee in hand, two clingy babies, mascara-smudged eyes and a shopping bag holding wine. Her mum Lindsay couldn't stop laughing when she first saw the outfit.

"It's literally EVERYTHING" she wrote on the family's Facebook page. "She pulled this off perfectly!"

In an article written for Love What Matters, Lindsay wrote how growing up in a big family "she has seen the blood, sweat and tears that go into raising kids".

The photos have since gone viral, including thousands of funny comments from mums who can seriously relate.

"We don't even have to dress up" one mum wrote, attracting thousands of likes.

Great costume!

costumes editors picks halloween motherhood parenting viral

Top Stories

    Halloween fun ends with teen in hospital

    Halloween fun ends with teen in hospital

    News A GROUP of trick-or-treaters got a Halloween scare they weren't expecting when two vehicles collided in Bargara last night, leaving one on its roof.

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    Health Heartbroken family told mum only has days to live

    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    Local Partners