Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Young father mourned after fatal crash

by Chris Clarke
2nd Oct 2020 7:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Beau Taylor's beautiful partner and children will never forget his loving smile and generous nature.

The 31-year-old Ipswich man was tragically killed on Saturday when his four-wheel-drive struck a tree at Bundamba. He died at the scene.

He leaves behind his partner Tashana Hawke and their two children.

Now his family has been left to pick up the pieces, mourning a young dad in the prime of his life.

Loved ones have paid tribute to Beau this week, reflecting on how he touched their lives.

Beau Taylor with partner Tashana Hawke.
Beau Taylor with partner Tashana Hawke.

"You were a big part of my teenage years and you will be sadly missed and always in my thoughts," friend Hope Balcombe said.

"My condolences to Tashana Hawke and their beautiful kids, Dylan Taylor and the rest of the family. Love to you all. Fly High Beau." 

Beau's sister-in-law Candice said her emotions were overflowing.

"Rip my brother in-law Beau. My heart is hurting so bad, one minute I'm OK the next my tears are falling again.

"Love you, Tashana and your babies."

In a statement, police said Beau's four-wheel-drive was travelling west on Ashburn Road when he lost control and hit a tree near the intersection of Wood Street.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Beau's brother Dylan said a funeral is expected to take place on October 9.

"As most of you may know my brother Beau Taylor sadly lost his life on Friday 25th of September," he said.

"We will be meeting at Brothers after (the service) for drinks for anyone who would like to join."

Originally published as Young father mourned after fatal crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash ipswich

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO GO: Council puts brakes on plans for proposed servo

        Premium Content NO GO: Council puts brakes on plans for proposed servo

        News During the BRC ordinary meeting Cr Dempsey said there had been extensive consultation about the proposal.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        55 CHARGES: Man stole $8000 bike, credit cards in spree

        Premium Content 55 CHARGES: Man stole $8000 bike, credit cards in spree

        News Police tell court that none of the offences involved violence

        NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today

        News 60 people are listed to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        • 2nd Oct 2020 8:00 AM