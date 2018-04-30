Young faces get fresh feel for farming

FARM TOUR: Bundaberg Christian College students at Dean Cayley's Alloway farm with representatives from Bundaberg Canegrowers, Bundaberg Sugar Services and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

FARM TOUR: Bundaberg Christian College students at Dean Cayley's Alloway farm with representatives from Bundaberg Canegrowers, Bundaberg Sugar Services and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers. Mikayla Haupt

STUDENTS from Bundaberg Christian College gained a grassroots insight into the vast range of roles and employment opportunities in the agricultural industry at one of the region's cane farms.

Dean Cayley opened his farm at Alloway to the agriculture-enthused students yesterday, sharing his experience as a producer, third generation farmer and how the industry has changed with developing technologies.

The excursion put to rest any preconceived notions that you had to get a little dirty if you wanted a future in agriculture or horticulture.

Mr Cayley said the main crops currently grown on the 150ha property were cane and peanuts.

One of his favourite things about owning his own farm, he said, was getting to work in the fresh air.

Mr Cayley was joined by speakers Caitlyn Killick, an assistant field officer for Bundaberg Sugar Services, Matthew Leighton, a membership services extension officer for Bundaberg Canegrowers, Tanya Howard, an executive officer for Bundaberg Canegrowers, Allan Dingle, farmer and chairman of Bundaberg Canegrowers, and Kylie Jackson, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' industry services officer and agriculture workforce officer.

Mr Dingle said it was great to see so many youths interested in the industry.

"This is a really good incentive and good opportunity for kids that don't have much exposure to the different jobs available to see what they can do,” he said.

"People take a lot for granted, there's a lot of people that work to get a 1kg bag of sugar on the shelf.

"The favourite parts of my job are being my own boss, watching crops and animals grow and working at your own pace.”

Mr Dingle said 30 years ago, everyone would have a relation or knew someone who worked on a farm, but that has since past.

The students not only got to speak with people working in the industry in their respective positions, whether it be out in the field or in an office, but also walk through the paddocks.

Bundaberg Canegrowers manager Dale Hollis said they were seeking feedback from the students to see what they wanted to do in the future.

"They are going to give a presentation to the board,” Mr Hollis said.