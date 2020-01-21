Menu
Young driver’s positive drug test after music festival

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 10:38 AM
A YOUNG driver thought he was doing the right thing by waiting a day to drive home after a big weekend, but it still landed him in hot water.

Damian Martin Swinkels pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to driving with a relevant drug present in blood or saliva while holding a P1 licence.

The court heard Swinkels admitted using drugs including THC prior to driving.

Police prosecutor Macushla Pattinson told the court Swinkels returned a positive roadside test at Yalboroo near Mackay.

Swinkels told Magistrate Andrew Moloney at the time he was on his way home from a music festival and thought he was doing the right thing by waiting a day before driving home.

Mr Moloney took into account Swinkels was on a good behaviour bond at the time of the offence and the drugs were only detected in his system.

Swinkels was ordered the pay the $300 good behaviour bond.

He was also fined $250 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

