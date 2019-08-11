Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young driver killed in rollover

by Nic Darveniza
11th Aug 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Forest Lake overnight.

The man's car was travelling on Johnson Road between Stradbroke and Woorgaroo Streets around 10:45pm when it lost control on a bend.

The car collided with a light pole before rolling and striking a tree, killing the sole occupant.

Emergency services closed Johnson Road between 11:00pm and 3:30am while they attended the crash.


Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality

Top Stories

    How you can help in couple's touching love story

    premium_icon How you can help in couple's touching love story

    Offbeat ALMOST five years ago, Nikita Grant and Alex Schuler met through mutual friends at a local gym in Bundaberg.

    Wolfe Brothers excited to be coming back to Bundy

    premium_icon Wolfe Brothers excited to be coming back to Bundy

    Entertainment Country music band on their way back to Bundy

    Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    premium_icon Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    Crime Steemson ran away from officers to try and dispose of evidence

    ‘Incredibly traumatic’: Ekka horse unexpectedly dies

    premium_icon ‘Incredibly traumatic’: Ekka horse unexpectedly dies

    News One of eight horses part of A Drovers Tale dies at Ekka