Young driver fined over $4000 for crashing into fence

Jye Brandon Walk faced nine charges at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, including drug driving and possession, after he crashed a car into a house fence.

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been fined more than $4000 and disqualified from driving for nearly two years after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said while Walk didn't have any like history, he had put lives at risk.

"He's committed the offences, he pleaded guilty, he has to face the music,” Sgt Burgess said.

"It is dangerous operation of a vehicle, and while it's not the worst case we've seen, he did cause actual damage to the fence. He drove, at speed, up on the gutter. Fortunately no one was behind the fence or on the walkway.

"He'll be off the road for a long time and he'll be paying fines for a long time.”

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his young client had got caught up in a bad relationship. "He was a farm worker but injured his back and had taken time off,” Mr James said.

"He became involved in a relationship which in his words turned toxic which is where he became involved with drugs.

"That relationship has now broken down, and this is why we can see such offending in that short period of time.”

Magistrate Ross Woodford said while Walk's history was limited, the manner in which he spun his wheels did call for a term of imprisonment.

All fines were referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry and a pipe used for smoking drugs was forfeited to the Crown.