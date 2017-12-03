Young doctors in the making

MATER Hospital Bundaberg was visited by some very young potential doctors and nurses recently.

More than 40 pupils from St Joseph's Primary School toured the hospital to gain an insight into how a hospital works. The children toured the day surgery, procedure and recovery rooms to gain an insight into the hospital environment.

Mater Bundaberg executive officer Ivan Rasmussen said "having the children visit is always very enjoyable and we hope it may help to alleviate any anxiety for them if they need to visit a hospital in the future for an actual procedure.”

The children visited the theatre complex where staff explained different operation processes and some pupils even role-played different tasks within the operating theatre.

Theatre manager Monica Mooney said "the children were a delight to interact with and they really enjoyed the role playing and asked some excellent questions”.

The children toured the day surgery unit and learnt about how to keep your body healthy and about all of the different type of work that occurs within a hospital to help people get well again.

Students also received goody bags containing a water bottle hot/cold pack, hand sanitiser, shoe covers, hair covers, protective eyewear, sterile surgical gloves, face masks, Post-It notes and a pen.

The kids were also given an ID badge and hospital lanyard which they wore during their tour and received a certificate of attendance.