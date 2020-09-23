Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young father has been told he will remain behind bars for a month after he was charged with multiple counts of assaulting police.
A young father has been told he will remain behind bars for a month after he was charged with multiple counts of assaulting police.
Crime

Young dad charged with multiple counts of assault police

by Marcel Baum
23rd Sep 2020 6:54 PM

A young father imprisoned and charged with assaulting a woman while armed and in company was told by a court he "would not be going anywhere" until his next court case.

Appearing from custody via video link at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday Daniel Robb, 26, was told he would be remanded until his next appearance scheduled for October 22.

The court heard Mount Cotton man Robb is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a Hibiscus Drive residence in Mount Cotton while armed and in company on September 18.

Daniel Robb remains in custody charged with serious assault of police. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Robb remains in custody charged with serious assault of police. Picture: Supplied


On the same day Robb was also charged with three counts of serious assault of police officer or any person acting in aid of a police officer; three counts of assaulting police and two counts of obstructing police.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said these were by far the defendant's most serious charges which involved Robb allegedly wrestling with police.

The court heard Robb had recently become a father and was further charged with stealing perfume from the Mount Cotton Chemist Warehouse on February 2, stealing petrol from a Cleveland 7-Eleven on February 18, committing a public nuisance at a Victoria Point shopping centre on January 7 and stealing from Heisig Constructions between December 21 and 27 in 2018.

Originally published as Young dad charged with multiple counts of serious assault of police

assault crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        Premium Content ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council has explained why rates on agricultural land will remain.

        Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        Premium Content Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        News THE defendant admits he previously had issues with alcohol, but sought counselling...

        VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        News Where does your favourite cup of coffee come from?

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals Call for investigation into five suspicious dugong deaths