Young cricket star on the rise: Pollitt makes a century

CRICKET: When the going gets tough, good luck getting YMCA batsmen Kassidy Pollitt out.

The 16-year-old Bundaberg teenager is the in-form batsmen from the Rum City this season in under-16.

Pollitt is currently averaging almost 92 with the bat after seven innings so far.

But what makes the record impressive is that Pollitt delivers when the team needs it.

He did that two Saturday's ago against the Hervey Bay Colts, making the second century of his career on the Fraser Coast.

YMCA, chasing 181 for victory, found themselves in trouble at 2/16 before Pollitt stepped up. The Kepnock State High School student made 103 from just 63 deliveries and is the third junior this season to make a ton.

"We didn't bowl as we wanted to but we definitely backed it up with our batting,” he said about the game.

"We batted in partnerships, taking the easy singles and putting away the bad balls.”

Pollitt wasn't confident of making a large score when he got in but he toughed it out and delivered a milestone for himself and a win for the team.

"I felt uncomfortable actually, I was a bit nervous and hit a few around,” he said.

"I just dug in and didn't do anything stupid.

"I got to 80 runs when someone got me out a drink and that was when I knew it was going to happen today.”

Pollitt did the same earlier this year when he made his first ever century against Brothers.

He made 130 chasing down Brothers total of 154 after his side struggled early.

"Those moments are good to look back on. "How bad the team was in, to come out of it with a win is pleasing.”

Pollitt said the aim was to always back himself, regardless of who the team is playing.

"I just play my natural game, back myself,” he said.

"I try to take the bowlers on, if you start hitting them around a bit, the pressure gets back on them.”

The tactic worked well again on Saturday when he made 51 for Brothers.

Pollitt also took three wickets with the ball, to take his total to eight wickets for the year.

The side wasn't able to beat Brothers but remain top of the competition after nine matches. "We didn't have our key players in today, we had two players out,” Pollitt said.

"We've done it before, we've won with eight players but it wasn't our day today.”

Pollitt and YMCA will play The Waves this Saturday at Kendalls Flat.

Pick up tomorrow's NewsMail for all junior cricket results from the weekend.