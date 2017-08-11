Young couple kept apart by court

The couple has been told that immediately getting back together is not a good idea.

A YOUNG couple barred from being together after the man contravened a domestic violence protection order got to see each other fleetingly in court this week.

The man, 22, was in jail while his girlfriend watched via videolink when he pleaded guilty to an aggravated breach of a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police came across the couple at 11.30pm on a Bundaberg street corner.

The officers stopped that Saturday night when they heard the woman screaming.

The man was holding her and both were on the ground and he was seen to push her. She was distraught and appeared upset.

The man returned a blood alcohol level 0.172.

Police objected to his freedom, saying he had previously committed a domestic violence offence against another person when he grabbed a large knife and threatened to cut the heads off people.

When arrested, he kicked windows of a police car.

Snr Cnst Blunt said in May the man breached his domestic violence order involving the same woman by going to her house. Police were called and the man was arrested.

He said the man was on a suspended jail sentence for the breach and the sentence should be served.

A Corrective Services officer told the court the man was not suitable for probation and had previously been told to do counselling and attend Relationships Australia.

However, he had abstained from methamphetamine use and completed a community service work order.

The officer said the man continued to have issues with marijuana and alcohol.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said the pair had been in a relationship for a year and although he had issues with serious drugs like heroin his client no longer used it or methamphetamine.

He said the woman had made no allegations of violence against him, and the street incident involved the man telling her to go home for safety because she was intoxicated.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told the man domestic violence was a significant problem in the community.

She said he had not taken advantage of previous court orders and was again drunk when he offended. He breached the conditions of his parole and as a consequence had been in custody two months.

The man was released to 18 months of supervised probation with the remainder of the suspended sentence hanging over his head as deterrent to reoffending.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service work.

Ms Merrin warned the man and the woman that they could not have contact, saying it was not in their best interests to immediately resume a relationship.